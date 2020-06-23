Authorities Investigating Woman's Death Outside Lowell Home

Massachusetts authorities are investigating the death of a woman outside a Lowell home.
Details were extremely limited, but Meghan Kelly of the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirmed a woman died shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a residence on Coral Street.
Kelly said the DA's office and the Lowell Police Department are "actively investigating."
Officials did not say whether the death was considered suspicious.
No further information was immediately available.