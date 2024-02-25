Needham

Authorities looking for man in connection to stolen packages in Needham

Needham Police say the packages were stolen off the porches in the Pollard Middle School neighborhood at around 2:15 a.m.

Police are looking to identify a man in connection to packages stolen of porches early Sunday morning in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Authorities are asking residents to check their security footage and to contact authorities if you have any information.

