Authorities looking for man in connection to stolen packages in Needham

Police are looking to identify a man in connection to packages stolen of porches early Sunday morning in Dedham, Massachusetts.
Needham Police say the packages were stolen off the porches in the Pollard Middle School neighborhood at around 2:15 a.m.
Authorities are asking residents to check their security footage and to contact authorities if you have any information.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.