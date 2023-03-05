Local

Authorities Looking for Missing Teen from East Boston

16-year-old Dana Barrientos was last seen on Friday at 10 p.m. on Ashley Street.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are looking for a teen from East Boston that has been missing since Friday.

Police say 16-year-old Dana Barrientos was last seen at 10 p.m. on Ashley Street.

She is described as a white Hispanic female, 5’3”, 120 – 130lbs, brown eyes, with multiple ear, face, and tongue piercings.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are urged to call 911 or BPD at 617-343-4234.

