Authorities Looking for Missing Tyngsborough Man With Dementia

Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are looking for a missing Tyngsborough man whom they describe as "vulnerable."

Michael Fairbrother, 66, was last seen on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire, Tyngsborough police say.

Fairborther is 5-foot-10, weighs 155 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he suffers from dementia.

Police say he was was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt bearing an American flag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the Tyngsborough Police Department at 978-649-7504.