Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

Authorities Looking for Missing Tyngsborough Man With Dementia

Police say Michael Fairbrother was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt bearing an American flag

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are looking for a missing Tyngsborough man whom they describe as "vulnerable."

Michael Fairbrother, 66, was last seen on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire, Tyngsborough police say.

Fairborther is 5-foot-10, weighs 155 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he suffers from dementia.

Police say he was was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt bearing an American flag.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the Tyngsborough Police Department at 978-649-7504.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us