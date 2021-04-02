Authorities Monitor for Seismic Activity Following Reports of Booming Noise, Shaking

Authorities were monitoring for seismic activity Friday after receiving reports of shaking -- and a booming noise -- in parts of Massachusetts.
Residents in southeast Massachusetts began reporting the activity shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.
As of noon, however, the United States Geological Survey had yet to confirm an earthquake.
NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pamela Gardner said military activity off the South Coast, or a meteor or space debris exploding high up in the atmosphere, could also be potential explanations.