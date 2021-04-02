Authorities Monitor for Seismic Activity Following Reports of Booming Noise, Shaking

Authorities were monitoring for seismic activity Friday after receiving reports of shaking -- and a booming noise -- in parts of Massachusetts.

Residents in southeast Massachusetts began reporting the activity shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

As of noon, however, the United States Geological Survey had yet to confirm an earthquake.

We have heard reports of people feeling shaking or hearing a “boom” type noise in parts of Southeast MA this AM. We are not aware of any damage & have been in contact with the @USGS which reports no seismic activity/earthquake. We continue to monitor for any potential impacts. https://t.co/4xCFWzq0Zf — MEMA (@MassEMA) April 2, 2021

At this time, we have not been notified by the @USGS that an earthquake occurred in SE MA/RI. The best place to find any information about recent quakes is here: https://t.co/97KL4k70Ct



Should the USGS confirm an earthquake, you can report that you felt it using the link above. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 2, 2021

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pamela Gardner said military activity off the South Coast, or a meteor or space debris exploding high up in the atmosphere, could also be potential explanations.