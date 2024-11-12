Authorities name man shot and killed by police in NH bed and breakfast standoff

Investigators have identified a man who was shot and killed by police last week after an hourslong standoff at a New Hampshire bed and breakfast.

The police shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Federal House Inn on Route 25 in Plymouth.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said police responded to the area following a disturbance call at the inn on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, officers reported hearing what they believed was the sound of gunshots. A man, who investigators said was armed with a rifle, barricaded himself inside.

The New Hampshire State Police Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Unit were called in for help. After hours of attempting to negotiate, the SWAT Unit said they had to fire on the man around 12:50 a.m. He was found in a doorway on the first floor with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on scene.

Prosecutors identified the man Tuesday as 58-year-old Kevin Steinfeldt of Plymouth. They said further testing from his autopsy will be conducted before the cause and manner of his death are announced.

A man named Kevin Steinfeldt is listed on Facebook as the inn's owner. His Facebook page was converted to a memorial page after last posting Oct. 31.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led to the incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, according to authorities.

Six members of the SWAT Unit fired during the incident. Their names are being withheld pending the results of formal interviews, he attorney general's office said.

Plymouth police said in a Facebook post around 9 p.m. Wednesday that they responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired with injury in the area of Route 25 and the traffic circle. They said the nearby Mountain Village Charter School and numerous surrounding businesses were placed in lockdown as a precaution, and all children were reunited with their families.

In a follow-up post at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, the department added that Route 25 from the traffic circle to Hawkenson Drive in Rumney remains closed. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

New Hampshire State Police had provided several updates on the incident on social media on Wednesday night.

Their first post around 4 p.m. Wednesday said that state police troopers had responded to reports of shots fired and a barricaded subject on Route 25 in Plymouth near the traffic circle. They said the subject was contained and there was no threat to public safety.