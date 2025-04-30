AG releases new photos of Boston man found murdered alongside NH road 30 years ago

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released new photos Wednesday of a Boston man who was found murdered alongside a road in Salem, New Hampshire, 30 years ago, a move investigators hope will lead to new tips in the unsolved killing.

Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, then 26, of Boston, was found murdered along Hampstead Road in Salem on March 30 of 1995. Investigators said he had been shot multiple times, bound, strangled, and his throat cut.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella described the murder as "an execution-style killing marked by both brutality and precision."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Evidence recovered at the scene include ligatures and shell casings from a single firearm, suggesting the killing was not random.

"Despite a comprehensive investigation conducted at the time of his death, those responsible for Paul's murder have evaded justice for three decades," Formella said.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, along with Salem and state police, has continued to investigate the case by using modern forensic techniques and collaborating with law enforcment agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

During the initial investigation, authorities said there were indications that people might have withheld information about the case out of fear of retaliation, fear of being associated with illegal gambling or gang activity or fear of prosecution.

"To those individuals: we are asking you to come forward now—anonymously, if necessary. We believe there are still people out there who know what happened to Paul, or who heard something in the aftermath that could help," Formella said. "If you were part of Paul’s world, knew him casually, or simply heard something—no matter how minor it seemed—your voice matters. The passage of time does not erase the need for justice. Even the smallest detail could be the key to finally solving this case."

Anyone with information about Lei's murder is urged to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit tip line at 1-800-525-5555 or by email at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.