Authorities rescue injured hiker in New Hampshire

An injured hiker was rescued by New Hampshire authorities using a helicopter after she was injured near the Guyot shelter.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard departed from Concord at 10 a.m. on Friday and transported her to Littleton Regional Healthcare.

The hiker, identified as 42-year-old Mariapaz Carolina Gomez-Jones of Brooklyn, New York was on the first day of a three day hike when she slipped on wet rock and was injured.

A companion had carried her to Guyot Shelter where she spent the night before being transported.

Many injuries have happened in the area according to Conservation Officers due to rainy weather that has caused slippery trail conditions.