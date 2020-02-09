Suspicious Death Investigation Underway at Timberland in Stratham, NH

Multiple agencies have responded to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham, New Hampshire, for a suspicious death investigation, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Sunday evening.

New Hampshire State Police, the Stratham Police Department and the Attorney General's Office have convened at the building, which is the listed address for the Timberland shoe and clothing company.

Timberland said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that it is aware there was an incident and they are working to gather information.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.