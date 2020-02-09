Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway at Timberland in Stratham, NH

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Multiple agencies have responded to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham, New Hampshire, for a suspicious death investigation, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Sunday evening.

New Hampshire State Police, the Stratham Police Department and the Attorney General's Office have convened at the building, which is the listed address for the Timberland shoe and clothing company.

Timberland said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that it is aware there was an incident and they are working to gather information.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

mlb trade 32 mins ago

Report: Red Sox Trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in Revised Deal

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Record Number of Open Meeting Complaints Resolved in 2019

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiresuspicious death investigation
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us