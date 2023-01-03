Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.

Balestier is described as 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green jacket and white sneakers. He typically wears his hair in a ponytail.

He was convicted of robbery and burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at 603-271-4416 or call local police.