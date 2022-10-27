Local

Marblehead

Authorities Seek Help to Identify Person in Connection to Suspicious Fire

By Irvin Rodriguez

Marblehead Fire

Marblehead Fire are looking for the public's help to identify a man in connection to a suspicious fire at a building under construction on Monday.

The person was seen in footage at the time of the fire near the scene.

The fire was initially reported at 265 Pleasant St. at around 1:00 am on Oct. 24 and was quickly extinguished.

“We believe this person may have information that could be helpful to investigators,” said Chief Jason R. Gilliland.

“These structures often have limited fire protection measures in place. That puts firefighters at greater risk, and it means fires can cause more damage or put the community in harm’s way by spreading to occupied homes and businesses.” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey.

If you have any information on the incident you can call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.

