Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill.

According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white girl with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Police in Concord say Gill was last seen in that community on Jan. 8, but is not a resident. The department noted she is thought to have ties to Taunton and Hanson.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678, the Concord Police Department at 978-318-3400, or 911.