Authorities seek pickup truck involved in deadly Maine hit-and-run crash

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle on Sunday night in Woodstock, Maine, that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies, along with local fire and rescue crews, responded to South Main Street and Route 232 in Woodstock for a reported motorcycle crash.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they arrived, authorities said they found the adult male motorcycle driver gravely injured, with CPR already in progress. An adult female passenger was also seriously injured in the crash. Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Oxford, died as a result of his injuries. The passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Oxford, remains hospitalized with significant injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Other motorcyclists told investigators that they were all traveling in the same direction as a gray-colored, four-door diesel GM pickup truck. The truck was in the right lane when the lead motorcycle in the group attempted to pass the pickup on the left. As the motorcycle began to pass the pickup, the truck abruptly veered left and into the same lane as the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver lost control and left the roadway, crashing into the wooded area alongside the road. The pickup truck did not stop and left the area. Investigators are now attempting to identify the truck and its driver, which were last seen traveling south on Route 26.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office released three photos of the truck taken from area surveillance video, and are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call them at 207-743-9554.