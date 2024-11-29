Authorities seeking to charge three teenagers for trans teen assault in Gloucester

Authorities are looking to charge three teens with assault and battery after the investigation into the assault of a trans teenager in Gloucester concluded.
The three teens, two 17-year-old and one 16-year-old will face a Clerk Magistrate hearing, who will determine wether there is probable cause for the charges to move forward.

Gloucester police was initially called to the area of Dogtown Road on Aug. 30 after an alleged assault left a teen hospitalized.
The police investigation determined that the people involved knew one another. A hate crime investigator was assigned the the case but the investigation did not support filing hate crime charges.
"Our department conducted a meticulous, thorough, and compassionate investigation, and the resulting charges are consistent with the evidence," Chief Conley said. "Our thoughts remain with the victim, who suffered significant injuries in this attack."