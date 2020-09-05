Local

coronavirus

Authorities Step Up Social Distance Enforcement Over Labor Day Weekend

By Diane Cho and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

State and local authorities are increasing monitoring for large crowds over Labor Day Weekend to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The clear and warm weather throughout the weekend is expected to draw many to congregate at beaches and other locations.

Enforcement teams will be targeting specific high risk communities with increased COVID-19 transmission rates including Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere. The teams will be out making sure people are practicing social distancing and not gathering in large groups.

Many say they plan to enjoy the weekend in a safe manner, even if it looks different than how they celebrated in previous years.

 “If there is a barbecue because we live in such a dense neighborhood that’s their choice we’re obviously not having one out of courtesy for those around us,” said Somerville resident Caitlyn Webb.

Those who do not comply with the state's social distancing guidelines could be fined.

