Authorities to Announce Charges in Deadly Lowell House Fire Last Month

Authorities will announce charges Thursday in a fire that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital last month in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. with police and fire officials to provide an update on the Feb. 10 blaze.

More than 40 people, including at least a dozen children, had to evacuate after the fire broke out at 98 Westford St. and spread to two nearby buildings.

A 77-year-old man who lived in the building died. A man and a woman were flown to Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

Crews battled the fire in freezing temperatures for hours in the early morning. Firefighters from surrounding communities were called to douse the flames at the apartment building around 3:15 a.m., authorities said at the time.

Investigators using drone at scene of Lowell fire as state fire marshal confirms 1 person has died, an additional 2 people flown to hospital

Red Cross Massachusetts was helping around 44 displaced residents, including 13 children, find a place to stay. The Red Cross says the fire affected three structures. The home it originated in, 98/100 Westford Street; the building next-door, which is 102-110 Westford; and 12 Royal Street, which is the building behind the structure on fire.

Two women, Daphne Lopez and Alyssa Andrews, were inside the building when the fire broke out.

They dialed 911 when they saw all the smoke and flames and then ran up and down the apartment building to wake up the other residents. Around 25 people who live in the building all came out the front door, according to the women.

The two women called another resident, Chhanna Chhay, to warn her. Chhay was able to get most of her family outside, but was worried about whether her grandfather made it out.

"My mom was still on there on the roof waving for help so I’m just hoping everybody was okay, but my grandfather, I don’t know,” Chhay said.

