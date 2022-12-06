Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Authorities to Give Update on Lowell Drug & Weapons Investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

Local, state and federal authorities will give an update Tuesday on a large drug and weapons investigation in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced a 4:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the "large scale" investigation, which they said involves multiple arrests.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

lowell
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us