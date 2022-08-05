Father ‘Beyond Devastated' After Wife, 2 Young Sons Found Shot to Death in Northfield, NH

Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with the children's father and he has been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate is working with him and his family.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

The victims were identified Thursday as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, according to a joint press release from the attorney general, state police, and Northfield police.

Law enforcement responding to a 911 call found the three bodies inside a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The attorney general initially said the deaths were being investigated as suspicious but has released very few other details.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday and the chief medical examiner determined that all three died from single gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The attorney general has not named a suspect in the three shooting deaths but said investigators have identified "all involved parties" at this point in the investigation and there is no threat to the general public. They do not believe the killings were a random event.

Ward released little new information on Friday, but said investigators will leave "no stone unturned." He stressed that the investigation is not yet 48 hours old and it is too soon to say when or if an arrest will be made.

"There's still active work ongoing at the scene. We're still early in this investigation," he said.

Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents, is located in Merrimack County, between north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.