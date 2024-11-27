Authorities warn of active police investigation in Barnstable

Authorities on Cape Cod are asking the public to avoid the area of an active police investigation Wednesday.
Barnstable police say the investigation is going on along Race Lane between Route 149 and Osterville West Barnstable Road.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
