The victim's spouse has been charged with second-degree murder, authorities said

Authorities have released autopsy results as their investigation continues into a homicide in Plaistow, New Hampshire, last weekend.

A warrant was issued Sunday night for 36-year-old Reya Jasmin charging her with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of her spouse, 39-year-old Margaret Jasmin, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The charges stem from an incident earlier Sunday, when Plaistow police responded to a residence on Old County Road shortly after 6 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived, police said they found Margaret Jasmin lying on the ground dead, suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Upon searching the house, police also found Margaret Jasmin's spouse, Reya. She was only partially responsive and appeared to be suffering from several injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

A child who lived at the home was uninjured and is safe at this time, the attorney general's office said.

In a news release Wednesday, the attorney general's office said an autopsy on Margaret Jasmin had been completed and it was determined that the cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries and her manner of death was homicide.

Reya Jasmin had been hospitalized at an out-of-state facility and authorities said she was expected to survive. No update was provided Wednesday on when she might be released from the hospital or when she could be arraigned.