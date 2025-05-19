Police release new details on 18-year-old Mass. high school senior killed in crash after prom

Massachusetts State Police have released new details about the 18-year-old high school senior killed in a crash late Saturday night in Falmouth, the same night as her school's prom and less than three weeks before graduation.

State police identified the victim on Monday as Ava Lodico, of Falmouth. They also confirmed that she had attended the Falmouth High School Prom before the crash that took her life.

Lodico was driving a white Range Rover SUV on Acapeseket Road when it rolled over and struck a tree around 11 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital, where she later died.

Falmouth police have released few details on the single-vehicle crash, saying only with a heavy heart that the driver who was killed was a senior at Falmouth High School.

Counseling support was available Sunday at the high school library and again at the school on Monday to support students and staff as they process this "difficult event," said police, who extended their thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

Relatives shared memories of playing at the beach together and described Lodico as a fun-loving and magnetic young woman.

"We were close growing up. Really really close. The three of us were like three musketeers," Lodico's god-sister Jada Rose told NBC10 Boston.

With graduation set for June 7, a pall now hangs over the Falmouth High School community following the fatal crash that occurred around 11 o'clock Saturday night, immediately after the high school's junior-senior prom at The Coonamessett in Falmouth.

"It sounds like a cruel joke. It feels like a cruel joke. It doesn't feel real," Jada Rose said Sunday.

Her god-brother, Tayden Rose, added, "It's a shame, she just had her prom last night. At least she had the best day she could."

Lodico's friends gathered at the crash scene on Sunday to create a memorial.

"Some of the guys she went to school with built and stained the cross they dug the hole to put it in," Jada Rose said.

A neighbor, who spoke off camera, told NBC10 that Lodica's mother was driving behind her when the crash occurred. Amidst their grief, her cousins offered a plea to other young drivers.

"I just wanted to say for new drivers out there, even if you've been driving a year or two, just don't drive emotionally," Tayden Rose said.

Coming to terms with the sudden loss has been incredibly difficult for the family.

"It's hard on all of us. She was the baby. We all loved her. She was a princess. Always will be a princess. It's hard. it's really hard," Jada Rose said.

Tayden Rose added, "It's just a shame."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by Falmouth police, with assistance from the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council's Accident Reconstruction Team.