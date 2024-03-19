Avian flu suspected after birds found dead on Nahant beach, officials say

Several birds were found dead on Short Beach in Nahant, Massachusetts, last week, officials said in a public health announcement.

The birds are suspected of having Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement to Boston.com. About 20 birds were sent to Tufts for preliminary testing, the statement said. Though preliminary results were consistent with HPAI-infected birds, samples have been sent to the National Veterinary Services Lab for confirmation.

State officials are investigating the incident and will share more information as it becomes available, the public health announcement said.

Avian flu is a highly contagious, often deadly respiratory disease that occurs naturally in wild aquatic birds and often spreads to pets and commercial poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though human infections are rare, the disease can be transmitted to humans who have had direct contact with the bird or the disease. Symptoms in humans can range from none at all to, in extreme cases, death.

A similar outbreak was detected across Essex County, Massachusetts in early February, and other towns along the North Shore are experiencing a similar increase in avian flu cases, Nahant officials said in the statement. The public has been asked to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds and keep domestic animals leashed or otherwise confined.