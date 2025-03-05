Avon

Suspect in Avon murder investigation identified by authorities

The victim has not been publicly named by authorities

By Alysha Palumbo

An investigation is ongoing after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday

Police have not yet identified the female victim, but identified the suspect Wednesday morning as 22-year-old Thadeus A. Joseph, of Avon. They have not said what their relationship might be.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Joseph was arrested with the help of Braintree Police at South Shore Plaza at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He was transferred to the custody of Avon Police for questioning overnight.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators say that at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a family member called 911 after returning home and finding the woman unresponsive.

A woman was found dead in an Avon home Tuesday, and authorities say a suspect has been apprehended.

She was lying on the floor of the home on Nichols Avenue with visible injuries and what looked to be signs of a struggle.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says investigators quickly developed a suspect and tracked him down at the mall less than four hours later.

A friend of the family said a couple and their two boys live in the home.

He said the couple has been together since their college days at Northeastern, and the entire family is well-loved and well-known in this community.

“Sorrow, just sadness," a friend of the victim Keith McDermott said. "Because someone like that, no one should ever go like that."

The district attorney's office said Joseph is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court.

More Avon news

Massachusetts Jan 25

Massachusetts park closed over potential bird flu outbreak

Massachusetts Jul 22, 2024

Fire reported at Avon recycling center

This article tagged under:

Avon
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us