Suspect in Avon murder investigation identified by authorities

An investigation is ongoing after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday

Police have not yet identified the female victim, but identified the suspect Wednesday morning as 22-year-old Thadeus A. Joseph, of Avon. They have not said what their relationship might be.

Joseph was arrested with the help of Braintree Police at South Shore Plaza at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He was transferred to the custody of Avon Police for questioning overnight.

Investigators say that at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a family member called 911 after returning home and finding the woman unresponsive.

She was lying on the floor of the home on Nichols Avenue with visible injuries and what looked to be signs of a struggle.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says investigators quickly developed a suspect and tracked him down at the mall less than four hours later.

A friend of the family said a couple and their two boys live in the home.

He said the couple has been together since their college days at Northeastern, and the entire family is well-loved and well-known in this community.

“Sorrow, just sadness," a friend of the victim Keith McDermott said. "Because someone like that, no one should ever go like that."

The district attorney's office said Joseph is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court.