Incident at Avon, Mass., home being treated as homicide, DA says

Homicide investigators are looking into an incident at a home in Avon, Massachusetts, where a large number of police officers were seen on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

There were few other details available from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office about the investigation at the Nichols Avenue home, which was seen behind police tape and surrounded by Cruisers Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation, or more on the person whose death was being looked into.

Avon police referred questions to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.