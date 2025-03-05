Avon

Incident at Avon, Mass., home being treated as homicide, DA says

Avon police referred questions to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, which confirmed only that it was looking treating the incident on Nichols Avenue as a homicide

By Asher Klein

Police at a home on Nichols Avenue in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, amid what investigators said was a homicide investigation.
NBC10 Boston

Homicide investigators are looking into an incident at a home in Avon, Massachusetts, where a large number of police officers were seen on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

There were few other details available from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office about the investigation at the Nichols Avenue home, which was seen behind police tape and surrounded by Cruisers Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation, or more on the person whose death was being looked into.

Avon police referred questions to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Avon news

Brockton Jan 24

Large Mass. park closed over potential bird flu outbreak

Avon Dec 26, 2024

Active-duty Avon firefighter dies Christmas Eve

Stoughton Dec 24, 2024

Grinch who stole wanted for Christmas: Police looking for serial break-in suspect

This article tagged under:

AvonMassachusettsCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us