Avon

Crash on Route 24 in Avon leaves SUV flipped, another off highway

The crash, near the Harrison Boulevard/Central Street exit, closed three lanes of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation

By Asher Klein

Two wrecked vehicles on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

What appeared to be a bad crash on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, left two vehicles overturned Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene showed an SUV on its roof on the road and another on its side off the highway. Police troopers and firefighters were at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Two wrecked vehicles on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Two wrecked vehicles on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The crash, near the Harrison Boulevard/Central Street exit, closed three lanes of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to authorities for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

