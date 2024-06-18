Crash on Route 24 in Avon leaves SUV flipped, another off highway

What appeared to be a bad crash on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, left two vehicles overturned Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene showed an SUV on its roof on the road and another on its side off the highway. Police troopers and firefighters were at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

NBC10 Boston Two wrecked vehicles on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The crash, near the Harrison Boulevard/Central Street exit, closed three lanes of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to authorities for more information.

In #Avon, crash on Route 24 SB near exit 35 has closed 3 lanes. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 18, 2024

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.