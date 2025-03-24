Awaiting update, families of Revere women found dead in Belize demand ‘full truth'

The families of the three Revere women found dead in their Belize hotel room last month say that four weeks after their deaths they're still awaiting answers from law enforcement in Belize.

Imane Mallah, 24, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, and Wafae El Arar, 26, were discovered unresponsive on Feb. 22 by hotel staff in San Pedro.

Their cause of death has been attributed to a buildup of fluid in their lungs. However, in a statement released Monday the families say they are still awaiting toxicology results that they were promised two weeks ago.

"We speak today because we want the public and authorities, particularly those in Belize, to hear this: Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae deserve your best. They deserve an honest and full investigation and we ask all of those in power in both Belize and the United States to join us in demanding answers to the true cause of this tragedy," the families' statement reads.

Security footage shows that the women entered their rooms on Feb. 20 and did not leave until they were found dead. Authorities say there was no sign of forced entry.

"We continue to believe the deaths of Wafae, Imane and Kaoutar are suspicious. We are hopeful the authorities will fulfill their responsibility to complete their reviews in a timely but thorough manner to ensure we know the full truth about what caused this tragedy," the families' statement continues.

The families also said that the resort where the women were staying "suddenly closed without public explanation." Local media in Belize reported earlier this month that the Royal Kahal Beach Resort was temporarily closed and offered refunds to its guests.

A local news outlet in Belize reported that the three women were supposed to fly back on Sunday — but they were found dead in their hotel the day before with no sign of forced entry.

Naqqad was a college student who served as "residential support staff in a group home for troubled youth" and hoped to join the police force, according to her family. El Arar worked as a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital and was passionate about reproductive rights.

Mallah's family described her as "a cherished friend and an irreplaceable part of the community."

Read the full statement below:

"It has been one month since our beloved Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae passed. Our families remain and will always be shattered by the loss of three talented women just starting their adult lives and beginning to make a significant impact on the world.

"Today, almost four weeks since their deaths were announced to the world, we continue to await the results of the primary investigation in Belize and a secondary review being conducted in Massachusetts.

"We speak today because we want the public and authorities, particularly those in Belize, to hear this: Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae deserve your best. They deserve an honest and full investigation and we ask all of those in power in both Belize and the United States to join us in demanding answers to the true cause of this tragedy.

"We continue to believe the deaths of Wafae, Imane and Kaoutar are suspicious. We are hopeful the authorities will fulfill their responsibility to complete their reviews in a timely but thorough manner to ensure we know the full truth about what caused this tragedy.

"We are concerned that toxicology results, which Belizean authorities initially indicated would be available within two weeks, have not yet been released to the families. As the lead investigative authority, Belizean officials have a critical responsibility to thoroughly and transparently determine what caused this tragedy.

"We are deeply alarmed by news reports which suggest that carbon monoxide levels in the hotel could have been at dangerously high levels and that the resort has now suddenly closed without public explanation. We believe the families of all guests – past and future – deserve a clear explanation for this action. We respectfully urge the resort’s management and Belizean authorities to share any information they have immediately, so that no other family has to endure the unimaginable pain we must now bear. Our loved ones deserve transparency and all who visit Belize, especially the resort, deserve to know they are safe.

"Our families are incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders and loved ones since their passing. We appreciate the privacy that has been extended to our families as we grieve and are also grateful to the media who have helped ensure that Wafae, Imane, Kaoutar and the impact of their loss are a central part of your news coverage.

"Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae."