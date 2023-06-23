Award-winning bartender to open Good Company in Charlestown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning beverage director who is also known for his beverage consulting and bartending is going to be opening a cocktail bar in a new development just off Route 93.

According to an article within the bostonchefs.com site, Good Company is planning to open at Hood Park in Charlestown, with Seth Freidus (Eastern Standard, Alden & Harlow, Waypoint, Ledger, Bar Volpe, Contessa) being behind it. The post mentions that Freidus had been hoping to open the place in 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic; if all goes as planned, Good Company will debut sometime this fall.

Freidus was beverage director at both Alden & Harlow and Waypoint, with the former being awarded best bar program by Boston Magazine in 2015 and the latter being awarded Best Cocktail Program from Boston Magazine in 2017.

The address for the upcoming Good Company is 100 Hood Park Drive, Charlestown, MA, 02129. Its website is at https://www.goodcompanyboston.com/ while it's Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/goodcompanybos/

