Award-winning Boston chef has soft-opening for new restaurant at Assembly Row

It looks like a location of a now-closed North Shore restaurant has very quietly debuted just north of Boston.

According to two sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page and @jwarrick01890 who posted within the Threads social media platform, Frank is now open at Somerville's Assembly Row, with @jwarrick01890 posting a picture of a meal from there and saying the place appears to be in the middle of a soft opening.

Plans for the Assembly Row outlet of the restaurant were first announced in June of 2022, though a few months ago it was reported here that the original location of Frank in Beverly shut down with little notice, and it isn't know if/when it might reopen.

Frank McClelland, who ran L'Espalier in Boston's Back Bay until it closed in 2018, is also behind this restaurant, which doesn't yet appear to have a website or any social media presence.

