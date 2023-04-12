Award-Winning Cambridge Chocolate Shop Closing This Month

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning chocolate shop in Cambridge is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, EHChocolatier in Huron Village is getting ready to close its doors, with a Cambridge Day article saying that it will shutter on April 28. The article mentions that founders Catharine Sweeney and Elaine Hsieh will be "pursuing different paths," with Sweeney "retiring to spend more time with her family as well as traveling, gardening and whatever else life brings" while Hsieh will be "exploring new opportunities and collaborations."

EHChocolatier has received accolades for their chocolate treats since opening in 2009, including "best ofs" from Boston Magazine, Food and Wine, Fodor's Travel, and the New York Times according to their website.

The address for EHChocolatier is 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Their website can be found at https://www.ehchocolatier.com/