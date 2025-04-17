Boston Restaurant Talk

Award-winning Korean restaurant opens new location in Brookline

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Instagram/Iru Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Korean restaurant has debuted in Brookline.

According to an article from Boston Magazine along with the Instagram page for the place, Iru has opened on Washington Street in Brookline Village, with Hajime Yamazaki being behind it. The article mentions that Yamazaki runs several Korean dining spots in Japan, with two of them receiving the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award which the Michelin Guide gives out to "best value for money restaurants." Boston Magazine says that ginseng chicken soup (samgyetang) is a featured item at the place.

The address for Iru is 238 Washington Street, Brookline, MA, 02445. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/iru_boston/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
