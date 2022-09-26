Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running.

According to a press release, Menya Jiro is now open in Dedham, moving into a space at Legacy Place across the parking lot from Gap and next to Urban Outfitters. The new location of the Japan-based group of restaurants joins another in Cambridge's Harvard Square, and in addition to ramen and other options, the new outlet also features yakitori-style skewered meats, seafood, and veggies that are grilled over hot coals.

Menya Jiro, which also has locations in New York City and is looking at opening another outlet in Boston's Seaport District, has been mentioned by Thrillist as being one of "The Best Ramen Restaurants in America."

The address for Menya Jiro in Dedham is 756 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA, 02026. The website for the Boston-area locations of Menya Jiro can be found at https://menyajiro-boston.com/

