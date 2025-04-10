Actress and Boston Latin alum Ayo Edebiri visits students with Mayor Michelle Wu

Award-winning actress and Boston Public Schools alum Ayo Edebiri is set to join Mayor Michelle Wu for a visit with students at Boston Latin School on Thursday.
Edebiri joins the mayor for a fireside chat with students to discuss her experience growing up in Boston and how her education inspired her career.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The event is scheduled for noon. You can watch a livestream of the chat in the player above.
Edebiri is best known for her role on Hulu's "The Bear." A Dorchester native, she graduated from Boston Latin in 2013 and went on to attend New York University.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.