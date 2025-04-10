Boston

Actress and Boston Latin alum Ayo Edebiri visits students with Mayor Michelle Wu

A Dorchester native, Edebiri is best known for her role on Hulu's "The Bear"

By Thea DiGiammerino

FEB 2024: A SAG Award? Yes, chef! Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for actress in a comedy series for her work on “The Bear.”
Award-winning actress and Boston Public Schools alum Ayo Edebiri is set to join Mayor Michelle Wu for a visit with students at Boston Latin School on Thursday.

Edebiri joins the mayor for a fireside chat with students to discuss her experience growing up in Boston and how her education inspired her career.

The event is scheduled for noon. You can watch a livestream of the chat in the player above.

Edebiri is best known for her role on Hulu's "The Bear." A Dorchester native, she graduated from Boston Latin in 2013 and went on to attend New York University.

