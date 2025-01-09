Ayotte to be inaugurated as NH's 83rd governor: Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

Republican Kelly Ayotte will be inaugurated as New Hampshire's 83rd governor in a ceremony on Thursday morning.

She is scheduled to be inaugurated at 11:30 a.m. at the State House in Concord. You can watch a livestream in the video player above.

Ayotte, a former U.S. Senator and New Hampshire Attorney General, was elected governor on Nov. 5, defeating Democratic former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to keep the officer under GOP control after Gov. Chris Sununu opted not to seek election to a fifth two-year term.

With the win, Ayotte became the third woman elected governor of New Hampshire, following Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of whom are now in the Senate.

Endorsed by Sununu ahead of September’s Republican primary, Ayotte promised to continue his anti-tax, pro-business economic policies. She thanked Sununu after winning the race, but said she won’t be content to rest on his successes and would work hard to tackle the state’s housing crisis, strengthen its mental health system and improve education.

During the campaign, Ayotte used a “Don’t Mass it up” slogan to rail against more liberal Massachusetts to the south while accusing Craig of supporting tax hikes and blaming her for crime, homelessness and drug overdose deaths in the state’s most populous city.

NBC10 Boston political reporter Matt Prichard spoke with New Hampshire political experts this week about what they expect the Ayotte era will look like. They cited housing and homelessness as two key issues facing her administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.