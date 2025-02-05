Boston Restaurant Talk

B.Good closes another location; only 4 remain in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Boston, MA – October 24: The now-closed B.Good in Downtown Crossing. (Photo by Andrew Burke-Stevenson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of dining spots continues to shrink, as yet another outlet has shut down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article in the Natick Report, b.good in Natick is no longer in business, with one of their readers saying that the Route 9 eatery has a "permanently closed" sign on one of its windows. With the closing of the Natick location, b.good now only has four remaining locally in Boston, Cambridge, and Logan Airport (two) still in operation; over the past several years, locations have shuttered in Boston's Downtown Crossing, South End, and Northeastern University along with Bedford, Burlington, Dedham Hingham, Wellesley, and Woburn.

The address for the now-closed b.good in Natick was 1265 Worcester Street (Route 9), Natick, MA, 01760 The website for b.good is at https://bgood.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 20 mins ago

Nonprofits worry proposed tax deduction cap could threaten charitable donations

Zolak & Bertrand 45 mins ago

Wilfork: Vrabel can get Patriots ‘back to the promised land'

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us