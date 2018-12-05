B&B (Eat, Drink & Socialize) Planning to Open in Boston's Seaport District

by Marc Hurwitz



It looks like a new restaurant could be on its way to the Boston waterfront.



According to a licensing board hearing page, a spot tentatively called B&B (Eat, Drink & Socialize) is planning to open on Northern Avenue in the Seaport District, with the place including a main dining section as well as bar seating and an outdoor patio during the warmer months. The address that is given hints that it could be moving into the former Salvatore's space--though this has not been confirmed as of yet--and the manager listed is Jennifer Glover; it is not known if this is the same Jennifer Glover from Lucca in Boston's North End, so stay tuned for updates on both this and the exact location of the proposed spot.



The address for B&B (Eat, Drink & Socialize) would be 225 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210.



