BAA to Discuss Boston Marathon Preparations: WATCH LIVE

The Boston Athletic Association and Mayor Kim Janey both have press conferences scheduled Thursday to address preparations for Monday's 125th Boston Marathon.

The BAA's public safety press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Copley Square.

Janey is scheduled to hold her own press conference at 4 p.m. at City Hall to discuss public health guidance and public safety preparations. Police, fire and BAA representatives are all expected to speak.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person marathon was canceled in 2020 and moved from the spring to the fall for 2021. Some 200,000 spectators are expected to attend this year.

Runners in Monday's marathon will be required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative coronavirus test in order to take part in the race. Any participant who tests positive for COVID-19 prior to starting the race will not be allowed to participate and will be refunded their entry fee.

This year's race will for the first time offer $50,000 course record bonuses for the open and wheelchair divisions, and will provide designated prize purses for athletes with upper limb, lower limb and visual impairments.

Thirteen previous champions with a combined 30 first-place Boston finishes are expected to headline the John Hancock Professional Athlete Team, the BAA said. That roster includes 2018 winner of the women's race American Desiree Linden, 2017 winner of the men's race Kenyan Geoffrey Kirui and 2016 men's winner remembered for skipping down Boylston Street to the finish line Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu.

The BAA has already announced that the 2022 Boston Marathon will be held in-person in April.