Boston Marathon

BAA Responds to Complaints of Overpolicing at Boston Marathon: ‘Need to Do Better'

Members of TrailblazHers Run Co and PIONEERS Run Crew have said Black members were singled out by the Newton Police Department

By Asher Klein, Mike Pescaro and Glenn Jones

Dave Hashim

After members of two racially diverse running clubs said they were overpoliced while watching the Boston Marathon Monday in Newton, the head of the group that organizes the race issued a statement saying he'd met with the groups and acknowledged their concerns.

"They expressed to us their deep concerns that they were not given the chance to enjoy the day and celebrate their friends, family and all participants as they approached Heartbreak Hill – that is on us," Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Jack Fleming said. "It is our job, and we need to do better to create an environment that is welcoming and supportive of BIPOC communities at the marathon."

Members of TrailblazHers Run Co and PIONEERS Run Crew have said Black members were singled out by the Newton Police Department. Images posted to social media by members of the groups show officers lining the street, appearing to use bicycles to block off the course.

"We create a welcoming environment for our friends to come from every city to come and cheer their friends on, and we tend to be heavily Black and brown," Sid Baptise of PIONEERS Run Crew told NBC10 Boston Tuesday. "We have our music, we're doing nothing different than what anybody else is doing, and we just felt like we were targeted."

Massachusetts' attorney general has been looking into the claims, while the Newton Police Department said Wednesday its officers "responded respectfully" after being told by marathon organizers of people getting onto the course.

Fleming's statement also noted that the BAA relies on the communities the marathon runs through, as well as law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

