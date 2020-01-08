Local
Babson College Employee Suspended After Facebook Post Urging Iran to Bomb US Cultural Sites

By Marc Fortier

Babson College said it has suspended a staff member who wrote a Facebook post urging Iran to create a list of U.S. cultural sites it would bomb.

According to the Boston Herald, the since-removed post said that in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran's most powerful military commander, "Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb." The Mall of America and the Kardashian residence were two locations cited by the Babson employee.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Babson said it condemns "any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate. This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College."

The statement said that even though the posts have been deleted, the employee was immediately suspended with pay pending the completion of an internal investigation.

The school also said it is cooperating with local, state and federal authorities.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Coleimani was killed last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad, prompting angry calls to avenge his slaying and drawing crowds of Iranians to the streets to mourn him.

Iran struck back at the U.S. early on Wednesday, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

