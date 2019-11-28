It’s a Boy: Baby Born En Route to Hospital on Thanksgiving

Hunter William Mignone was born in his family's Jeep on Thanksgiving morning.

According to Emerson Hospital officials, Hunter's mom, Alyssa Sugrue, gave birth on Route 2 East in Concord, Massachusetts, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday while en route to the hospital.

Both Alyssa and Hunter are doing well, the hospital said.

The family had a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal delivered to the hospital by family members.

Hunter is the Tyngsboro family's third child.

