Boston

Baby burned by knocked-over hookah in Charlestown, police say

No one had been charged as of Friday, with the investigation still ongoing

A Charlestown apartment complex where a baby was hurt by a falling hookah on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A baby was burned by a hookah that was knocked onto them at an apartment complex in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

The child, who is 2 months old, was rushed to a local hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Boston police said Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident was reported about 9:47 p.m. at a complex on Bunker Hill Street at Polk Street, according to police.

They didn't share more details about how the incident began, but said no one had been charged as of Friday, with the investigation still ongoing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Charlestown news

Everett Mar 11

Wu flags pedestrian safety as factor for Everett safety stadium

Boston Police Department Feb 7

New details in case of woman charged in stabbing death of Charlestown lawyer

This article tagged under:

BostonCharlestown
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us