Baby burned by knocked-over hookah in Charlestown, police say

A baby was burned by a hookah that was knocked onto them at an apartment complex in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

The child, who is 2 months old, was rushed to a local hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Boston police said Friday.

The incident was reported about 9:47 p.m. at a complex on Bunker Hill Street at Polk Street, according to police.

They didn't share more details about how the incident began, but said no one had been charged as of Friday, with the investigation still ongoing.