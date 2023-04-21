Baby Boy Died at Waltham Home Last Week, Officials Say

A baby boy died after being rushed to a hospital from a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, last week, authorities said Friday.

The baby boy, who was nearly 5 months old, didn't live at the home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, which is investigating along with Waltham police.

The residents of the home on Leitha Drive were cooperating with the investigation, police said. A woman at the home decliend to comment to NBC10 Boston Friday.

Police were called about the baby not breathing on Thursday, April 13, about 1:48 p.m., according to police and prosecutors. First responders tried CPR and the baby was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials didn't share more information on the incident, including what may have led the boy to stop breathing or the baby's name.