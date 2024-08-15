Baby found unresponsive in Lexington was likely in car for ‘extended period of time,' DA says

A baby boy who died after he was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a Lexington, Massachusetts, parking lot was likely in the car for "an extended period of time," the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Police were first called to the parking lot of a day care on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the child was found unresponsive in his mother's vehicle. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said it seems the child never made it inside the day care on the day of his death and was likely inside the car for "an extended period of time." The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The Department of Children and Families released a brief statement Thursday afternoon.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating. It is important to remember, especially during the hot summer months, that cars can become unsafe for children in a matter of minutes."

They declined to comment further on the specific case, citing federal privacy requirements.