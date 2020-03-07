Local
Ossipee fire

Baby, Teen Victims of NH Fire Still Hospitalized

Victims in the March 5 fire were transported to a local hospital for traumatic injuries from jumping from the burning building, as well as for smoke inhalation

By The Associated Press

ossipee apartment fire
A baby and two teens remained hospitalized after an apartment building fire in Ossipee, New Hampshire, but authorities say their conditions have improved.

About half of the 49 residents were home in the four-story, 15-unit building when fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Eight people were injured.

The state fire marshal said Friday that the fire started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause has not yet been determined.

A 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a one-month-old girl remain hospitalized. Their conditions have been upgraded to stable.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

