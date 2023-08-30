Babycakes in Quincy is closing this weekend

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bakery in Quincy that features cupcakes is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Babycakes on Beale Street (just outside of Wollaston) is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

To our loyal customers, friends, and neighbors, It is with deep sadness that it has come time to close Babycakes' doors....I'd like to thank everybody for their unconditional support over the last 5 years, especially through the pandemic. It's been such an honor to have been part of your special life moments. Babycakes will be closing it’s doors on September 2nd, at 3 pm. As always, thank you for your support and business over the years. Mahriah & the Babycakes family

The post refers customers to The Merry Cafe, which first opened on Broad Street in Weymouth last year and which is under the same ownership.

The address for Babycakes is 163 Beale Street, Quincy, MA, 02170. Its website can be found at https://babycakesshop.net/





