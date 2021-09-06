Baby's Death in Norwood Being Investigated

A baby's death in Norwood, Massachusetts, is under investigation, authorities said Monday.

The infant was taken to a hospital from a family residence Sunday evening but didn't survive, an incident that is now being investigated by state and local police, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The Department of Children and Families is collaborating with law enforcement in the investigation, according to a representative.

Prosecutors said they didn't have more information, as an autopsy was still ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what investigators may be looking into.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.