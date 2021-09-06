Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Baby's Death in Norwood Being Investigated

The Department of Children and Families is collaborating with law enforcement in the investigation, according to a representative

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A blurry image of emergency vehicle lights
Getty Images, File

A baby's death in Norwood, Massachusetts, is under investigation, authorities said Monday.

The infant was taken to a hospital from a family residence Sunday evening but didn't survive, an incident that is now being investigated by state and local police, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Department of Children and Families is collaborating with law enforcement in the investigation, according to a representative.

Prosecutors said they didn't have more information, as an autopsy was still ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 27 mins ago

Maine Artists Paint Over Hateful Messages After Vandals Strike Portland Mural

BOSTON 36 mins ago

Michelle Wu Shares How Bringing Her Family to Boston Saved Her Mom's Life

It wasn't immediately clear what investigators may be looking into.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State Policedeath investigationNorwoodNorfolk District Attorney’s Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us