Back Bay Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day

People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England

By Staff Reports

​Boston firefighters at the scene of a water main break that prompted a building evacuation on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said.

Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge.

Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England.

