Back Bay Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day

An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said.

Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge.

Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England.