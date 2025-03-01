Boston

Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting at Back Bay Chick-fil-A

Boston police said it happened near the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood Saturday evening.

Boston police said they received multiple calls for a shooting at the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Boylston Street is closed between Clarendon Street and Dartmouth Street while police investigate. The Homicide unit is on scene.

This is a breaking story. More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BostonBack Bay
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us