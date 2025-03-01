Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting at Back Bay Chick-fil-A

A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood Saturday evening.
Boston police said they received multiple calls for a shooting at the Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Boylston Street is closed between Clarendon Street and Dartmouth Street while police investigate. The Homicide unit is on scene.
This is a breaking story. More details were not immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.