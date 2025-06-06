Back Bay Dunkin' seen in viral video of rat eating doughnuts has reopened

A Dunkin' location in Boston that was forced to temporarily close after a video of a rat climbing through a bakery cart went viral has reopened after passing a fresh inspection, Boston.com reports.

The video triggered a Boston Inspection Services Department inspection of the location at the Back Bay MBTA station, which found 18 health code violations. The store was closed on May 28.

Inspectors found multiple rat droppings on site and a live cockroach in the refrigerator, according to the report. They also observed a lack of handwashing in between tasks, several sources of contamination, soiled flooring and a leaking pipe.

City inspectors returned to the store on Tuesday and found all the violations had been corrected. As of Thursday, the store was back open.

Video of the rat — which Dunkin' said was in a cart that had been outside the location and inside the T station itself — prompted some shocked reactions from people in the area.

"I mean, that was a big rat. He looks like he's been eating a lot of donuts," said one customer after seeing the video.

"It's kind of gross, because I work right here, so we've been getting our coffees here forever," another said. "Hopefully they clean it up because this is a station everyone comes in all the time."

According to records, the location was last inspected on Jan. 13 and no violations were found. That followed an inspection on Jan. 3 in which inspectors cited unclean counters, an unclean ceiling vent above the oven and a loose ceiling panel.

Read more of Dunkin's statement on the video and the location's temporary closure:

"To clarify, the bakery rack shown in the video was not inside the Dunkin' location but left outside the security gate within the MBTA station. While isolated, this incident did not meet with our stringent food safety standards," the statement said. "As a result, the franchised location is temporarily closed and working with the health department to ensure all standards are met before reopening."