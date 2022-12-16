Local

Marshfield

Back in Mass., Marshfield Double Murder Suspect to Face Charges

Christopher Keeley was arrested Friday after a man was hit in the head and critically injured in Miami Beach, local police said

By Asher Klein

Christopher Keeley in court in Florida Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after he was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. He is set to be extradited to Massachusetts, where he is suspected of killing an elderly couple found dead in a home in Marshfield.
WTVJ-TV

The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month will appear in court to face a judge Friday.

Christopher Keeley, 27, was due in Plymouth District court about 2 p.m. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.

The bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home on Nov. 29, authorities have said. A day later, they announced they were searching for Keeley.

Carl and Vicki Mattson
Prosecutors believed the attack was targeted, not random, and said that Keeley was acquainted with the couple. Authorities have not specified the nature of his relationship to them, though.

Court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston have shown that Keeley had a prior criminal history including several violent incidents.

Facing a judge in Florida after his arrest in that state, the man accused of killing a couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts, is set to be extradited.

Keeley was arrested in Florida after a man was hit in the head and critically injured in Miami Beach, local police said. Keeley was found nearby and taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest out of Massachusetts, where he was charged with homicide.

