Back on Quack: Duck Tours Reopen for Business in Boston Thursday

Boston’s duck boats hit the road and waterways Thursday, coinciding with Opening Day at Fenway Park.

Boston Duck Tours kicks off its 2021 season at 10 a.m. from the company's locations at the Prudential Center, the New England Aquarium and the Museum of Science.

"It's been a hell of year to say the least," Boston Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown said in a statement Wednesday. "While we have suffered greatly due to COVID, we are eager to get back to giving the best tour in Boston."

Brown added that the company is working to recover from losing 92% of its business after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The amphibious vehicles are a fixture in Boston, where they have carried New England's sports teams through rolling rallies to celebrate championships.

Tour operators are hoping locals will help make up the difference.

The company said it is committed to making sure everyone stays safe. Some precautions include a 50% capacity limit on their boats, which seat about three dozen people, keeping the windows open and requiring masks. The vehicles will also be fully sanitized.

"Safety has always been our number one priority, regulation is not new to us," Driver Tad McKitterick said. "We’re regulated by the Coast Guard and State Police and DOT, so we’re used to regulation. Last year we adopted the COVID regulations and went above and beyond."

The company is urging people to book their trips in advance.